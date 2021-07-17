The government has been urged to scale up online learning to ensure that children continue with their studies during the current Covid-19 lockdown.

Covid-19 pandemic has affected several sectors in Uganda, including education and more than 73,000 learning institutions have been closed as part of efforts to contain and prevent its spread.

This has left many learners, parents, teachers and other stakeholders very anxious as they await the government’s guidance on the way forward.

As the country continues to battle with pandemic Uganda, the principal at Kampala Parents School, Daphne Kato said that it’s important for children in both private and public schools to continue learning during this period.

Kato was speaking shortly after receiving the 2020 PLE results in which 129 out of 186 candidates who sat from the centre passed in grade one.

Kato said online learning will help school going children to avoid other challenges that could emerge in future.

Kampala Parents School is one of the schools that have invested heavily in online learning during the pandemic

According to research, there is an increase in online learning, which is an indicator that the common and traditional teaching and learning practices may face a shift both during and after Covid-19 pandemic.

With this shift away from the classroom, educationists believe that it is high time for the country to take up online learning and other ways as a solution to sustain learning now and post-Covid-19 pandemic.