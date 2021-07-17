The Norwegian government has partnered with the World Health Organization to extend financial support worth Shs 8 billion to the ministry of Health to improve the Covid-19 vaccination rollout in the country.

The project intends to vaccinate at least 60% of the high-risk population eligible for vaccination and is expected to run for about 12 months countrywide.

Norway will also donate 285,600 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines which are expected in the country next week.

Yonas Tegegn, the WHO representative to Uganda said that he was delighted to sign the support agreement adding that the one year project will be implemented with support from the Ministry of Health.

“Even if you’re vaccinated, don’t be the reason for their infection. Protect your loved ones with all the SOPs even if you’re vaccinated. Do not only get vaccinated but follow the public health measures,”said Tegegn.

The minister of Health,Jane Ruth Aceng, appreciated the government of Norway for the enormous support towards the Covid-19 vaccination programme.

“I would like to appreciate Ugandans who have been resilient and proactive in observing SOPs and we are beginning to see a gentle down trend in the current upsurge. I want to caution Ugandans not to get complacent. We must remain active in following the SOPs,” she advised.

Aceng explained that the vaccines that will be received next week will be extended to the most vulnerable people.

She said that everybody in Uganda, at least above 18 years needs to get vaccinated calling for more help regarding access for the vaccines.