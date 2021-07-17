Police in Iganga will charge a father of seven for attempting to commit suicide after he set himself ablaze in protest to his wife denying him sex.

The incident happened in Namungalwe, a town council in Iganga District when the man whose name has been withheld had his sexual advances to his wife thwarted.

The angry and dejected man dashed to a fuel station where he got petrol, poured it on his house and on himself, closed the house, and set himself on fire.

It took police intervention to snatch him out of the house alive but he was already critical.

He was rushed to the Main Hospital in Iganga where he is currently recovering.

Busoga East Police Spokesperson James Mubi said the victim will be charged for attempting suicide.