President Museveni, has said Uganda’s democracy has deepened and blossomed to full maturity, something he said gives him great joy and pleasure.

Museveni made the remarks shortly after witnessing the electoral process for the East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA) by-election for the party flag bearer and elections for the NRM caucus executive at Kololo Independence grounds.

“I congratulate all those that participated in the NRM Caucus executive elections and the EALA by-elections irrespective of the results. What matters is not the positions of individuals but the agenda of the party as a whole. Democracy won,” said Museveni.

James Kakooza, the former Kabula Member of Parliament was voted by the caucus to fill the vacant EALA MP position that was left by Mathias Kasamba who died in April this year.

According to EALA office tenure, Kasamba was supposed to be out of office at the end of 2022.

Dr Tanga Odoi, the NRM Electoral Commission chairman said out of the total 237 votes cast, Kakooza garnered 93 to emerge winner, followed by Godfrey Kiwanda with 85 and Abas Mutumba with 54.

“I therefore declare Kakooza James who has polled the highest number of votes (93) representing 39.2% as duly elected Member of Parliament to the East African Legislative Assembly,” declared Odoi.

EALA is an organ of the East African Community; established under Article 9 of the Treaty for the Establishment of the East African Community.

Currently, the Assembly has 54 elected Members and 8 ex-official Members totaling to a Membership of 62.