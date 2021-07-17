One year ago, everyone was singing Mitima Gyakaluba. This year, you will probably be singing, “Muli bagume oba mulinze babaguule?”This is the chorus from Abegume, singer Eric Opoka alias Eezzy’s latest offering.

Abeggume comes on the heels of the wild popularity of his first breakout hit Tumbiza Sound that captivated the country and attracted the attention of the Ministry of Health, among other government heads.

‘Abeggume’ is a Luganda word that can be literally translated as “headstrong.”

In the song, Eezzy wonders that while some people are sitting in their homes, patiently waiting for the lockdown to end, some headstrong people are going about their lives as usual.

The singer artistically brings to life the realities of the ongoing lockdown, with many out of business and at home, while some are undermining the lockdown measures, and even driving past road blocks during the night curfew.

In a phone interview with the Nile Post, Eezzy said that he wrote the song to answer nagging questions he was asking himself. For example, he wondered why many people continue go about their businesses yet we are all supposed to be home, keeping safe and isolating?

“In this song, it was just me asking myself how there are so many people I see driving around during curfew time and also talking about all these bars that I see open during the night and how come some are operating and others are not,” Eezzy told Nile Post.

In the first COVID-19 wave of 2020, Eezzy came up with ‘Tumbiza Sound.’ That song catch the ear of officials at the Ministry of Health who came to the conclusion that the party song was encouraging disregard for MOH SOPs to prevent spread of COVID. Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) upon request from the Ministry of Health would ban broadcast of the song on TV and radio.

Following public outcry over the ban, the health ministry would later pledge to work with Eezzy to release a remix of the song with a less ambitious message. The remix never materialised.

The promise was made by the the ministry spokesperson Emmanuel Ainebyoona.

“The ministry promised to pay for a remix after banning my song which they havent fulfilled up to now. To me, I feel like that was an injustice towards me and my growing career because that means after agreeing to take down the song, and stopping it from playing, to them that was enough and they needed nothing more from me so they let go,” Eezzy told Nile Post.

Abeggume, was shot by Toltape Films and produced Ali Breezy.

This song right here with its socially conscious lyrics and energetic questioning might give Eezzy a chance to have the second anthem from the lockdown for Uganda.