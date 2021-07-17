SUGAR FACIAL SCRUBS

You probably have had mornings where you look in the mirror and your facial skin is just not how you want it. Many of my friends who will not have time for the spa for a facial or have handy cosmetic facial scrubs will probably walk around with a face full of white and black heads until you have time and money for the spa or facial scrub.

But this does not have to be your predicament, because you can turn to sugar. Yes, you read that right. Good old sugar will do the trick and even better than all the expensive facial scrubs on the market. If there is one sweet thing you shouldn’t give up, it’s the sugar in your face and body scrub. Sugar is a naturally gentle abrasive which helps to remove dead skin from your face, lips and body to restore and refresh tired, clogged pores.

At least I know that 90% of kitchens in Kampala always have sugar and it only takes just a teaspoon of sugar to create a clear glowing skin.

Why should we exfoliate?

Hormonal and dietary influences can impact your skin, causing dryness, bumps and spots on the skin’s surface, and a sebum build-up. Overexposure to environmental stressors like wind and sunlight can often cause further damage, leading to flaky skin. A build-up of your skin’s natural oils can often exacerbate skin conditions such asKeratosis Pilaris, so it’s essential to give your skin a helping hand to keep it unclogged and clarified by regularly exfoliating. Natural abrasive sugar granules can help remove dry, flaky skin cells and brighten tired, dull-looking skin to promote smooth, healthy and flawless skin.

What are the benefits of Sugar scrubs?

Sugar makes an amazing abrasive ingredient in scrubs. It’s a natural humectants, which means it retains moisture and ensures skin is kept hydrated, making it ideal for delicate and sensitive skin, especially because it melts away upon contact with water. Sugar is also known to be a pure, natural source of Glycolic Acid, also known as an AHA, which helps to break down dead, flaky skin and help support cell turnover.2It’s extremely effective at treating mature skin while still being gentle and non-irritating on sensitive skin. Combined with nourishing oils, sugar scrubs can be used before or during bathing for a thorough exfoliating treatment that leaves skin smooth, soft and supple. You might even find that your skin care products work more effectively on exfoliated skin, as pores are unclogged and able to retain more moisture. Getting rid of dry, dead skin cells helps to reveal smoother skin.

The simplest way to do this, is rub a little sugar in your hands plus a bit of lemon juice and rub in circular motion over your face.

Please note, White sugar is the best for use on your face. The smaller particles make sugar easier on the delicate skin on your face. When you use a sugar scrub on your face you still want to be very gentle.

Simply rub with your hands in small gentle circles without applying much pressure and let the sugar do its job. You don’t need to let it dissolve first either. Just rub it on, and off, and you’re done! How nice is that!