The Ministry of Health has received backlash from Ugandans on social media for using part of the Shs 29 billion COVID-19 donations to buy 282 pickups.

The ministry of Health announced on Friday that it had spent at least Shs 23.9 billion of the total sum contributed by the public to purchase double cabin pickups from Toyota.

The ministry’s PRO Emmanuel Ainebyoona said all districts will receive the purchased pickups which are currently undergoing registration.

“Part of the 282 double Cabin pick ups from Toyota bought using the Shs 23.9 bn part of Shs 29 bn donated by the public for COVID-19 support. Shipping for more pick-ups is underway. Currently undergoing registration and will be given to all districts soon,” Ainebyoona said in a tweet.

Ainebyoona added that the balance (which amounts to roughly Shs 5.7 billion, will be used to construct a blood bank at the Soroti Regional Referral Hospital estimated to cost Shs 3.3 billion while another Shs 2.4 billion will construct health facilities at Cyanika and Vurra.

Backlash

The announcement has however attracted backlash from Ugandans on social media, with many asking if pickups are the most important item as the country grapples with the second wave of the pandemic.

Many questioned the priorities of the Health ministry.

“We are home because of inadequate facilities, not vaccinated,no relief plans,thy want to cruise seriously

But lord why?…Find us ways to survive the monster (Covid-19),at least get more ambulances,” tweeted a one Rogers Ainomugisha.

Another tweeted: “This money was meant to help out in the pandemic. How’re these double cabins gonna help apart from using them for personal gains like road trips to their farms?”

Senior Advocate, Mwesigye Samantha wrote: “These guys are really tone deaf! PPE myeee, front line workers are working in deplorable conditions, dying…”

Many called for the money to be invested in buying vaccines, and working on the country’s intensive care units, which according to reports, are in deficit.