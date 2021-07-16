The National Resistance Movement (NRM),the new director of mobilization, Rosemary Sseninde has said that she will ensure that the party addresses the issues that caused its dismal performance in central Uganda in the 2021 elections.

NRM performed dismally in the last election in which more than a dozen party top shots from Buganda, including Vice President Edward Ssekandi and several cabinet ministers, including Sseninde, were trounced as they sought re-election to Parliament.

The poor performance in Buganda, according to some observers, was brought by a number of issues including rising youth unemployment, corruption, nepotism and patronage and the emergence of Robert Kyagulanyi’s NUP.

While officially assuming her office at the party headquarters on Kyadondo Road in Kampala, Sseninde promised to work together with the party to ensure that NRM performance in the central region improves.

“I am not going to do this alone because we are going to work as a team. There are issues for which we shall seek the president’s guidance on how to handle,” said Sseninde.

She stated that the losses in central Uganda are not alarming noting that FDC have in the past created waves of change in some parts of the country but with proper planning, the party regained those areas.

“We are aware and have tried to address some of these issues that affect the youth. I have been in Parliament for 20 years and and so I understand and appreciate most of the challenges the youth are facing and with this new responsibility, I will ensure that most of these challenges are addressed,” she said.