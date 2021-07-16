President Museveni took the entire lap of the campaigns and the aftermath delivering remarks against corruption and stating that the vice has greatly affected the delivery of services to the people.

The president hinted that corruption has been causing trouble and land disputes, while the same has led to the increase in government expenditure and led to the stalling of Uganda Airlines.

He said he would deal with corruption terribly, sparing the last warning for the Ministry of Finance officials whom he said he had busted their stealing racket.

“They have been increasing prices and that is how they steal, I now know and I will deal with them,” Museveni indicated.

With the aim at the heart and the goal at hand, Museveni started reshuffles, giving females a bigger role in the new regime, this could be spelling doom for men or simply indicating that he has given the men enough time but they have shown no good at all.

Immediately when Museveni disbanded the board and officials of Uganda Airlines, he threw in Jennifer Bamuturaki Musiime to handle his ‘business’ in the airline, and she would soon deliver a whole dossier which convinced Museveni to make up his mind on the fate of many.

The next step was the cabinet where he chose to proceed with an all-female top three namely; Vice President Jessica Alupo, Prime Minister Robinah Nabanjja, and Deputy Prime Minister Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga.

By percentage, female ministers have grown from 33% (27) to 45% (37).

In the most recent appointments yesterday, President Museveni also got an all-female crew in the office of the Inspector General of Government putting his entire trust in former FDC stalwart Beti Kamya and deputizing her with Anne Muhairwe.

Among the Permanent Secretaries, president Museveni chose Lucy Nakyobe as the head of public service and secretary to cabinet replacing a male (John Mitala).

Museveni at the same time chose a female to be in charge of the money at State House by making Jane Barekye the new State House Comptroller, another sign that he is now more comfortable being sandwiched by the females.

When it came to the Human Rights Commission, President Museveni chose Marriam Wangadya, yet another female.

President Museveni retired seven (7) Permanent Secretaries In the same breath, six of them male.