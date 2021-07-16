Parliament has recognised the services of the First Deputy Prime and Minister for East African Affairs Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga who served as former deputy speaker and speaker of parliament in a period of 20 years.

Kadaga, who appeared surprised by the award, said her focus is going to be on the new assignment where she will focus on achieving the key objectives of the East African Community.

In May, Kadaga lost the speakership race to her former deputy, Jacob Oulanyah.

In recognising her, Parliament noted that some of Kadaga’s achievements include the construction of the five level basement car parking at parliament, the construction of the new parliamentary chambers that is still going on, the improvement of the welfare of both members of Parliament and staff and the passing of several bills under her stewardship.

These and other achievements compelled the new leadership to recognise her with an award.

Commenting on the award, she said was surprised by the move to be recognised.

She said she will turn her focus to her new ministry.

Kadaga also revealed that the ministry of East African Community Affairs has now embarked on looking for land in Uganda where the East African Central bank will be constructed.

The former clerk to Parliament, Jane Kibirige who handed over the service award to Kadaga underscored her achievements as the former head of the legislative arm adding that more former leaders at Parliament are yet to be appreciated.

Kadaga, who has been in Parliament since 1989. has served in a number of dockets not to limited being a deputy speaker for ten years and as a speaker of parliament for ten years.