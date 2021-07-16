The Senior Presidential Advisor on Diaspora Affairs, Amb. Abbey Walusimbi has held talks with Sierra Leone’s Ambassador to the US, Sidique Abou-Bakarr Wai in a bid to find areas of mutual collaboration in areas of trade and investment, cultural exchange and diaspora engagements between the two countries.

“It is time we as Africans work together towards creating a conducive atmosphere that will allow our historical diasporas to return to the continent so as to make settlements as well as investments,” Walusimbi said during the meeting held at Sidique’s office in Washington DC.

The Ugandan presidential advisor said it is very important to mobilise and engage Africans in the diaspora with a view of ensuring they return home to development noting that President Museveni had tasked him with this job of reaching out to fellow leaders across the continent to ensure a strong force in the diaspora.

In response, Sidique, who is also the Secretary-General of the ECOWAS Group of African Ambassadors in USA said the meeting had come at the right time, adding that diaspora engagement is the only way African countries can tap into the vast knowledge and potential they possess.

“When we talk of diaspora engagement, these diaspora in the United States are very smart, they are connected, they have resources, they have people in government, and they know more than what you know about your countries. If you don’t engage them, they won’t share the information they have and information is power,” Sadique said.

“The diaspora is not your enemy, motivate them, let them know that you mean well, don’t make a full out of them because they are here; they may not vote at home but they are here and can be of great influence.”

He noted that the diaspora is a critical and essential force for governance, economic building and development of the African nations.

The Sierra Leone Ambassador to the US as well congratulated President Museveni upon his victory in the recently concluded general elections but also applauded him for continuinging to lift the banner of Pan-Africanism.

Meanwhile, the Senior Presidential Advisor on Diaspora Affairs, Amb. Abbey Walusimbi also made a courtesy call to Uganda’s Ambassdor to the US, Mull Katende at his office in Washington DC.

“I bring you sincere commendation from President Museveni for the tremendous services rendered to all Ugandans in the US and the diaspora in general. I also take the opportunity to appreciate all the staff at the Embassy in Washington, the services that you render to the Ugandan community is much welcome,” Walusimbi said.