The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among has cautioned all committee chairpersons and members to desist from soliciting and taking bribes from government ministries, departments, and agencies when carrying out the oversight role.

Among delivered the warning on Thursday morning while chairing the first Business Committee of the 11th Parliament.

“We expect you to desist from corruption tendencies while carrying out your duties,” Among said.

Among chaired the Business Committee meeting and some of the legislators in attendance were the leader of opposition Mathias Mpuuga, government chief whip Thomas Tayebwa among other MPs.

Key among the discussions, were concerns that several legislators were soliciting for bribes from government MDAs.

Asuman Basalirwa, the legislator for Bugiri Municipality said that if a legislator is engaged in corruption related activities, they should be charged because MPs are not above the law.

The long wait for parliament to resume its daily routine may now be over after the constituting of committees, their leadership and appointments of commissioners earlier this week.

According to reports, government is pushing for parliament to kick off debate with the proposed amendments in the Land Act.

Committee sittings are expected to start early next week.