As Uganda continues to deal with the effects of Covid 19, many Ugandans getting tested is one of the ways the country can reign in on the disease, as early detection would mean early management. But with Mulago National Referral Hospital being the only facility offering free testing services, the long queues discourage those who would otherwise not afford testing for the disease.

However, it is against this backdrop that one health center, Angel Medical Care in Nakulabye, a Kampala suburb, organized a health week that run from Monday 12th July to Friday 16th July.

Dr. David Musenze, Director Angel Medical Care, reveals they were pushed to start the health care week to give back to the community around them. He says, “We are operating in a slum area, and most of the people around us are slum dwellers who have been forgotten and yet most of them cannot afford these services. So we were compelled to offer this free service because early diagnosis would mean early and effective management.”

The health facility is not just offering free covid 19 testing services, but also engaging in counseling and sensitizing the public about Covid 19. Dr. Musenze says a lot of stigma has been attached to covid 19, and many are fearing to get tested. He however has encouraged Ugandans to get tested and seek early treatment.

At the start of the health week, the facility was targeting a hundred people from the community, but as of Friday, two hundred and fifty locals had turned up to get tested. Dr. Musenze says out of these, only three turned out positive and were successfully managed. Some of those who benefited from the free testing, thanked the facility for the service and applauded the facility for remembering them.

Being a fully registered and licensed health facility, Angel Medical Care is also affiliated with Makerere University Medical Research department providing medical laboratory tests and diagnoses with the latest equipment and offering convenience and promptness in serving our customers.”