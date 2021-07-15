The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) caucus will hold elections for its executives tomorrow.

The caucus which already is chaired by the party chief whip Thomas Tayebwa seeks to fill the posts of the Vice President, Publicity Secretary, Treasurer, and Secretary-General.

A meeting by the Central Executive Committee at State House Entebbe on Tuesday endorsed names of aspirants for all the posts.

While the position of Secretary-General attracted only one candidate- Lillian Aber, other positions remain tightly contested.

The position of publicity secretary remains a juicy race to watch having attracted three legislators namely; Auma Hellen Wandera, the youngest Member of Parliament also known as Mama Busia.

Mama Busia, born in 1997 is a woman member of parliament for Busia District.

The other candidate in the race is former National Medical Stores spokesperson Dan Kimosho, who is also the MP for Kazo county.

The third person in the race is Alex Brandon Kintu, the MP for Kagoma county in Eastern Uganda.

Four candidates have expressed interest in the position of vice president, these include; Kinobere Herbert Tom (Kibuku County), Lokii John Baptist (Matheniko County), Otimgiw Isaac (Padyere County), and Agnes Taaka (Bugiri Woman MP).

Also, four candidates have been endorsed for the post of treasurer, these are; Christine Akello (Erute County), Kamateneti Josyline (Ntungamo woman), Sarah Najjuma (woman MP Nakaseke), and Nakut Faith Loru (Napak woman MP).