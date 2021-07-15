President Museveni has made several changes in which he retired seven long serving Permanent Secretaries from the public service.

“By the Powers given to the President by Article 99, 172(1) (a) of the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda and the Uganda Public Service Standing Order (A-n), I hereby, retire the following Permanent Secretaries in the public interest,” Museveni said on Thursday evening.

In the statement, Museveni said Kintu Guwatudde from the Office of the Prime Minister, Pius Wakabi(Ministry of Agriculture), Amb Patrick Kibirige(Foreign Affairs), Jane Kibirige(Parliament), Kivumbi Lutaaya, Benn Mutambi and David Ebong have been retired.

At the time of her retirement, Guwatudde Kintu is still battling charges related to irregularities in the procurement of the Covid-19 relief food during last year’s Covid lockdown.