President Yoweri Museveni has appointed two former ministers as part of his advisory team in the latest changes announced on Thursday.

On Thursday evening, Museveni used powers vested in him under Articles 99(i) and 177 of the Constitution to announce Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi the former Minister of State for Youth and Children Affairs as the new presidential advisor for gender and youth affairs.

Nakiwala who had just crossed from the oldest party in the country- Democratic Party to the ruling NRM didn’t survive the National Unity Platform(NUP) “umbrella” wave that swept across Buganda when she was defeated by Veronica Nanyondo as Bukomansimbi Woman MP.

The new changes have also seen Mary Karooro Okurut who was dropped as the Minister in Charge of General Duties appointed the new presidential advisor on public relations whereas Odrek Rwabwogo, who is President Museveni’s son-in-law is now the new presidential advisor for special duties.

In the new appointments, Dr. John Mitala who has been the Secretary to Cabinet and head of Public Service has now been appointed as the new presidential advisor on public service whereas Dr.Adonia Ayebare returns to the United Nations as the country’s special envoy and Ambassador.

The latest appointments have been seen by many as a consolation to some of those who lost in the just-concluded January 2021 polls like Minister Nakiwala Kiyingi as well as those who lost cabinet positions like Mary Karooro Okurut.

For example, the position of presidential advisor on public relations taken up by Karooro has not been existent and has just been created.