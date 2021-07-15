Cabinet is contented with the effect the lockdown has had on the Covid-19 infection rate in the country.

In the cabinet Monday sitting, the ministers noted that from inception of the lockdown, a gradual drop in the daily cases has been observed and that after two cycles (28 days), it was projected that a significant drop in cases registered will be realised.

Cabinet spokesperson and Minister for Information, Communication, Technology and National Guidance Chris Baryomunsi said that cabinet had noted the trend on Monday and will continue to evaluate the situation.

Baryomunsi told journalists at the Uganda Media Center that in addition to the trend, the health ministry had also observed a reduction in the daily hospitalisation of severe and critically ill patients, adding that bed space is getting freed up in almost all the COVID-19 treatment units countywide.

According to the latest COVID-19 update from the health ministry, only 894 patients are currently admitted at different health facilities across the country.

The positivity rate of Covid-19 cases has also fallen from 18 percent to on average 10 percent according to the health ministry.

The health ministry however noted the desirable rate is under 5 percent (five positive cases per 100 samples tested) before the country opens up.

Baryomunsi asked for understanding and patience from everyone as authorities maintain a strict cross-border surveillance; land air water crossings to ensure no new brutal variants enter the country.

Uganda remains under lockdown until July 30, 2021 when President Yoweri Museveni will decide on whether the country is ready to open up or not.