President Museveni has appointed former Member of Parliament and Minister for Kampala, Beti Namisango Kamya the new Inspector General of Government.

The President made the appointment on Thursday evening followed by a tweet.

The President tweeted thus;

By the Powers given to the President by Article 223(4) of the 1995 Constitution of the Republic of Uganda, I hereby, appoint:

1. Inspector General of Government – Beti Namisango Kamya

2. Deputy Inspector of Government – Anne Muhairwe

Yoweri Kaguta Museveni

President of Uganda

15th July, 2021