Ezra Ssebuliba

The chairman Federation of Small and Medium Sized Enterprise Uganda (FSME), John Walugembe, has called upon the government to lift the lockdown and re-open the economy lest many businesses will collapse.

Walugembe said that many businessmen and women are badly off because they have to pay off their loans even when their businesses are not working due to the lockdown.

He called for accountability of all the money government has spent in the name of fighting Covid-19.

“Government continues to put money in the Uganda Development Bank and Microfinance Support Center to help out Ugandans in the business sector but due to little civic education many Ugandans are not aware of such funds,” he said.

Meanwhile FSME has partnered with Open Forum Initiative, a law firm with the aim of putting government to task to over the management of the Covid-19 crisis.