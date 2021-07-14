Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje,the Mufti of Uganda, has tipped renowned Muslim preachers on the best approaches of spreading Islam.

Mubaje expressed his special appreciation to the preachers for their noble service of promoting Islamic values, norms and culture.

He informed his guests that the task of propagating Islam is filled with many challenges right from the era of Prophet Muhammed and his companions.

“As we speak now, there are several new trends in all spheres of life that have emerged globally. So all these call for patience, wisdom, coordination, dialoguing and sharing ideas including resources,” the Mufti said.

Sheikh Mubaje used the same occasion to narrate his long journey in the service of Islam shortly after completing his Islamic theological studies in Saudi Arabia in 1985.

He explained that this enabled him to start an Islamic Institute in Mbale before he went on to become an Imaam at Masqid Noor and later got elected Kadhi Bugisu Muslim District Council, a position he served for ten years until he was elected Mufti of Uganda in 2000.

The preachers thanked the mufti for sparing time to host them and pledged close cooperation with his office and UMSC in general.