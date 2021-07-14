The Kibuli based Muslim faction is set to hold national prayers against pandemics, pestilence and tribulation, on July 15 according to the circular issued to all supreme district Khadis, supreme county sheiks and area mosques imams.

Supreme district Khadis, supreme county sheiks and area mosques Imams have been requested to lead representative congregations of 10 to 15 people subject to government and ministry of Health standing instructions on prevention of Covid-19.

According to the officials, the prayers will be conducted in respect to the guidelines as stipulated by the office of the supreme Mufti.

Officials noted that the dua will be conducted after sunrise from 7:00 am after Subuhi [morning prayer], afternoon from 2:00pm after Dhuhur prayer and early evening after Asr prayer.