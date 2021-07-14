Opposition behemoth, Dr. Kizza Besigye, has asked government to hasten the mass vaccination exercise of essential workers and teachers as one of the priorities in the country’s efforts towards the fight against Covid-19.

Besigye has on many occasions outlined alternatives that can be used to fight back in the face of a pandemic that has so far caused the deaths of over 2,000 people in the country.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Besigye explained that once vaccination of essential workers such as teachers is prioritised, key sectors such as education can equally be reopened and the losses registered so far can be bridged.

“Vaccinate the teachers and let education continue, students are either way not eligible for vaccines since they are below 18 years. Let us protect essential workers whose work makes them more vulnerable. The work of the health workers requires them to be protected. Let us protect the teachers,” said Besigye.

Besigye noted that lockdown measures are weakening the marginalised people on a daily basis and exposing them to the possibility of being killed by other infections like malaria.

“What will change after 42 days? People are not being vaccinated, the capacity to deal with the sick has not changed. The end of lockdown will be the start of illness and death. What it means is some kind of lockdown will continue and people will continue to become weaker and weaker. It is reckless for a country to remain on this path,” he said.

Besigye said government wants to continue managing the pandemic in the same discriminatory way they manage state affairs.

“This discriminatory approach must be dealt with. The call is up to the marginalised to deal with this. The privileged are not locked down, you go on the streets and see. It is the ordinary person who faces the brunt of what these measures provide,” he said.