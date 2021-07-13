The Judiciary has transferred 42 judicial officers at the ranks of Registrars and Magistrates to new stations and deployments.

The changes have affected the 32 newly promoted officers and a few others.

While communicating the changes, the Chief Registrar, Sarah Langa Siu, said that deployments and transfers were in the interest of improving the administration of justice in the various Courts.

“Some of the divisions like land, commercial and family needed boosting, given the volume of work in the respective Registries,” she said.

The two newly appointed judicial officers John Paul Edoku (Deputy Registrar) and Ronald Kayizzi (Chief Magistrate), have been deployed to the Registry of Planning, Research and Development and Moyo Chief Magistrate Court, respectively.

The changes have also seen at least 10 Judicial Officers at the Deputy Registrar and Chief Magistrate ranks transferred to different stations and these include Deputy Registrars: Mary Babirye, being moved from the Court of Appeal to the Mediation Registry; Flavia Nabakooza (Land Division to Commercial Court); and Mary Kaitesi Lukwago (Commercial Division to Court of Appeal).

Langa further stated that the Judicial Service Commission had extended the appointment of eight Acting Chief Magistrates – they were initially appointed in January 2021 on a short-term engagement to assist with managing election petitions arising out of the January 14 national polls.

These have been retained at their current stations.

Further, two Magistrate Grade Ones: Natwijuka Aloysius Baryeza and Evelyn Najjuko, have been assigned caretaker roles in addition to their current stations to address the staffing gaps in different Magisterial Areas.

All the deployments are effective immediately, whereas the transfers will be effective on August 1, 2021.