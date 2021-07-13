Security has announced the arrest of a second shooter in the attempted assassination of Works minister, Gen Katumba Wamala last month.

On June1, 2021, four gunmen riding on two motorcycles sprayed the four star general’s vehicle in Kisaasi, a Kampala suburb killing his daughter and driver instantly.

On Tuesday, the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Maj Gen Paul Lokech identified the second suspected shooter as Huzaifa Wampa, alias Kanaabe,30.

“On July,12, 2021 our operation led to the arrest of the second suspected shooter in the attack on Gen Edward Katumba Wamala. The suspect was a former member of the Boda boda 2010 who was later recruited into these criminal activities,”Lokech ”said in a statement read by the police spokesperson, Fred Enanga.

He said the suspect was arrested from a hideout at Kikomeko village, Kalule trading centre in Luweero district.

“Upon arrest, a search was conducted from his premises and a motorcycle UEO, 375D used in the attack on Gen Wamala was recovered, a hood used to cover his head, an assortment of warm suits, gloves and many other items used in the attack.”

A second motorcycle allegedly used to carry out surveillance on the movements of Gen Katumba Wamala for a period of six months since December 2020 was also recovered.

The deputy Police chief said on interrogation, the suspect confessed to have participated in several other shootings and robberies around the country.

The development brings to eight, the number of suspects arrested by by security over the attempted assassination of Gen Katumba Wamala.

The others are; Sserubula Hussein Ismael, Nyanzi Yusuf Siraje, Muhammad Kagugube alias Bafumoya, Kamada Walusimbi, alias Mudinka, Sirimani Kisambira Ayub, Abdulaziz Ramathan Dungu and Habid Ramathan Marjan.

They were last week arraigned before the Chief Magistrates Court in Nakawa and charged with murder, attempted murder and terrorism.

They have since been remanded.