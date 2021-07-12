Security has announced a move to deploy medical personnel at various roadblocks and checkpoints to help fight members of the public who are feigning sickness to beat security.

While announcing the lockdown last month, President Museveni said patients with evidence of the sickness should be left to move to health facilities for treatment.

However, speaking to journalists on Monday, Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga said they have received several cases of people feigning sickness so as to be allowed to move freely but said they have devised means to deal with the problem.

“As the joint security task force, we are on track to continue to enforce lockdown and reduce the spread of the virus and to this, we have noticed people making excuses of going for vaccination yet vaccination is not taking place. Management has decided that we shall have medical teams as part of our deployments at our checkpoints to counter such fake accounts from patients,” Enanga said.

The development comes barely a week after a video circulates on social media where police officers forced a lady who was was suspected to be sick to remove a cannula from her hand.

It was later found out that she was feigning sickness to beat a security checkpoint.

According to the police spokesperson, investigations have also found out that boda boda riders are slowly by slowly returning to carrying of passengers to various parts of the country but warned security is going to crack the whip on them.

“In one incident in Mukono, the boda boda rider jumped off and abandoned the female passenger who fell and got injuries. We want to caution against this. We have also given powers to inspectorate officers to remove number plates from vehicles that are not authorized to be on the road or are using forged stickers. We are going to be tough.”

Enanga said investigations have also found out that whereas some bars have reopened, especially during the day, this has continued to happen under the knowledge of DPCs and Officers in Charge of Police stations but warned the operations will not spare them.

“The director operation has issued a stern warning to DPCs and OCs because we have noticed some of them are aware of the bars and people doing house parties. For example, what happened in Nateete the Professional Standards Unit had descended on the DPC and OC to account for the continued flouting of the SOPs.”

“We are taking this tough stand on some of our commanders who are not vigilant.”

He said that as part of the police operations last week, 2180 persons were arrested last week for flouting the SOPs , 215 released on police bond, 73 pending and 612 arraigned before courts of law whereas 1130 motor vehicles impounded and 691 issued with express penalty tickets.