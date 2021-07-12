Ride-hailing app, SafeBoda has provided food supplies to over 3000 of its SafeBoda riders.

The initiative follows the presidential directive to halt public transport across the country as a result of the rising COVID-19 cases, which has heavily affected the income and livelihood of many, including Boda riders.

The initiative has been executed in partnership with Yuvraj TVS.

TVS contributed at least 500 bags of 5kg maize flour to this cause.

The donation activity was administered on Monday, July 12, 2021, at the SafeBoda Academy in Kyebando where drivers were provided with a package of maize flour and beans for themselves and their families.

According to SafeBoda co-founder Ricky Thomson Rapa, the donations were handed over with strict observation of the Ministry of Health Standard Operating Procedures (SOP’s).

“Riders are called in different groups to pick up their donation (food). This process will be done in the form of a drive-through where there will be no physical contact between parties making sure all SOPs are observed. The SafeBoda is advised to leave as soon as he receives his package,” Rapa told Nile Post.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has left so many in our community struggling, when our people are affected, we also need to come in and help.”

This program, according to Rapa, will provide relief to the riders who need it the most.

Rapa added that the donations are part of SafeBoda’s commitment to its value proposition of safety and well-being to its community of both customers and riders, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We shall continue to support our SafeBoda riders in this trying moment. We urge everyone to keep observing the SOPs put in place to halt the spread of the virus.”

The ongoing 42 days lockdown still has 18 more days left, and many Ugandans especially in the urban areas have been affected financially, with their sources of income put on a halt.