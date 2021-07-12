Hakim Wampamba

The Private Sector Foundation Uganda (PSFU) has urged government to look into the plight of the business community by finalising the Local Content Act which they say will reduce the charges for Digital Tracking Solutions.

The private sector also wants government to reduce the excise tax on beer and the internet, moves they say will facilitate recovery of the economy.

Uganda’s economy is expected to grow to $ 32.5 billion by the end of 2021 if the impact of the second wave of COVID 19 does not bite harder .

Speaking at the public private sector dialogue organised by PSFU, Francis Kisirinya the acting executive director, Private Sector Foundation Uganda called on government to listen more to the private sector on whose palms rest the economy.

The minister of Finance, Matia Kasaija highlighted government plans to revitalise the private sector.

The PSFU chairman, Elly Karuhanga said that despite the huge hit from Covid-19, the private sector is more determined to re-organize itself and embark on the path of recovery.

The promising potential of the oil and gas sector, he said, and strong agricultural sector as well as the other resilient sectors will be the major drivers for economic recovery.