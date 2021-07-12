National Unity Platform (NUP) president Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu alias Bobi Wine has summarised his story in a nearly 30-minute documentary titled ‘My roots.’

Quoting the words of Marcus Garvey, Bobi Wine said that he was motivated to document his own history as an individual so that he could pass it on to his children and that they could also pass it on to generations to come.

‘A people without the knowledge of their past history, origin and culture are like a tree without roots. This video summaries my origins, stretching very many years back,’ Bobi Wine said.

The documentary traces the former Kyadondo East legislator’s lineage back to up to 7000 years.

In the video, Bobi Wine gathered his children in a campfire setting, telling them who they are and where they have come from.

He said that many things are happening to him today, have happened before and such information can help the generations to come in solving complex situations.

“A study of one’s history will enable him or her to see how the past generations maneuvered through them and we will all agree that the further back you look is the further in-front you will see,” Bobi Wine said.

Bobi Wine urged parents to also look into their history and teach it to their children, saying this helps to awaken courage in dire situations.

“Many times our detractors want to put us down and treat us a people who are totally nothing, yet when you look back, you realize that you come out of very rich history. It is just a matter of awakening that courage and walk like you have 5000 ancestors walking behind you.”

Here is the video