Andrew Mugisha, a former law student and irish potato farmer from Kabale was over the weekend awarded with shs75 million as the ultimate winner in Uganda Breweries Limited’s Kyusa Levo promotion to celebrate 75 years of the beer company.

“It was lunchtime when I received the message, and I immediately lost my appetite. I couldn’t believe it. I lost words. I went back and counted the zeros. They were too many. Then the next day, the brand manager called me to confirm,”Mugisha said as he received the dummy cheque.

The man, whose drink of choice is Uganda Waragi said he had decided to return to his home village in Kisoro to engage in small-scale irish potato farming as he awaits his graduation.

He says he plans to invest the cash into his farming project and hopes that 20 years from now, he will still be able to earn from the cash prize.

“I plan to continue doing what I have been doing but on a bigger scale. I intend to acquire more land and grow more irish potatoes. My life has definitely changed and I am super excited for that. I would like to convey a very big thank you to the entire family at UBL and to wish them a happy 75th birthday,” he said.

Officials from Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL) said the company has also provided a financial advisor to guide Mugisha as he embarks on this journey.

“We are very excited to have gotten the winner of the grand prize. So far, we have given cash prizes to over 72,000 winners from all over Uganda as we continue to give back to our consumers for standing with us throughout the last 75 years and also to give them a helping hand following the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Hillary Baguma, UBL’s brand manager for Mainstream Spirits.

He noted that the promotion will go on up to July, 15 2021 and consumers can still win cash prizes ranging from shs 5,000 to shs7.5 million.