A section of innovators in the Information Communication Technology (ICT) industry, have shone a ray of hope for parents who are seeking academic excellence for their children in the current Covid-19 lockdown.

Shule Technologies Ltd through its ICT innovation hub known as “The Lesson” has announced that it has come up with video-recorded lessons for pupils in primary and secondary school to enable them continue to attending lessons at home as though they are at school.

“We know how expensive it is to sustain a student on coaching during this lockdown, let alone the risk of contracting the deadly Coronavirus pandemic. That is why we thought of a less costly and infection-free method of delivering quality lessons to them at the comfort of their dwelling,” said The Lesson Chief Executive Officer, Thembo Charles Lwanga.

“At only Shs1000 per day or 60,000 per term, a student is able to access any lesson of his or her choice and study.”

Following the onset of the Coronavirus pandemic and its effects like lockdowns, schools had to resort to online learning for those that can afford it

However, to the unfortunate learners, government announced provision of learning material whereas others use radios and tvs to attend lessons but these have not been so effective.

According to Lwanga, online schooling is an existing concept but noted that their innovation- The Lesson is unique, unlike other tools like zoom television which are live.

He noted that their innovation is pre-recorded and allows the users to pause, rewind or continue at will.

“Our product replicates the classroom format via video where a teacher explains using a blackboard. It is not just for learning purposes during this lockdown but also for revision, especially for students and pupils during school break off who may feel not to have grasped a certain lesson or subject. We have partnered with several of the best teachers from top schools in the country to disseminate their knowledge through videos and notes,” he said.

He further noted that The Lesson web-page interface is designed by seasoned IT developers who have simplified its user access for use even by the most novice computer users.

“Parents can just log in for their children to attend the lessons at a place of their convenience instead of shuttling them across towns to revise and incur costs.”

Owing to its uniqueness and development potential, Lwanga said, the platform has so far attracted some investment from local investors and a tech firm in Kenya called Msimbo IT to enable leapfrog obstacles that normally nip new innovations in the bud.

“Our online school is also unique in that it has language lessons in Chinese and soon in Luganda,” he revealed.