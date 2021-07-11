By Apostle Nixon Segawa

The effects of the Coronavirus pandemic like the lockdown have not spared places of worship that mostly depend on offertory, tithe and any other form of giving made by believers to their creator.

Due to the ban on physical meetings, worship places have put in place several platforms through which believers can send their offertory, tithe, zakat and other forms of giving.

The initiatives have since sparked off mixed reactions from a section of the public where some have accused religious and spiritual leaders of being greedy urging them to stop asking believers to fulfill their obligation of giving to God.

Should offertory, tithe, thanksgiving, zakat continue even during lockdown periods?

I would like to briefly respond to this question without using common sense as many would love it to be but in line with the written word of God.

Beloved, God’s principles are absolute and none negotiable just like the laws of nature, say like the law of gravity and the laws of motion; you defy them at your own risk.

Giving to God and fellow human beings is a divine principle and once we defy it, we should prepare to face the consequences.

God calls us to give during better times and even during challenging moments.

Remember, Jesus didn’t spare the poor lady who had only two copper coins for offertory (Mark 12:41-44) just because she was going through challenging moments of her life, He even went ahead and praised her.

He would perhaps have called and asked her to return her only coins but He knew that we can only attract a blessing from God once we give to Him.

Luke 6:38 says, “Give, and it will be given to you. A good measure, pressed down, shaken together, and running over will be poured into your lap. For with the measure you use, it will be measured back to you.” This is a principle that stands even during trying moments.

I believe even during hard moments like in the lockdown, we need to attract God’s blessings, favor and provision even more. The little that we can give in appreciation of what God has done for us will attract the hand of God even at such trying moments.

Talking of the tithe, we should understand that this is a covenant giving, none negotiable and an act of fulfilling our part in the deal.

It is God’s share of every increase that He gives us. If during the lockdown you don’t get any increase why get worried of tithing but in case you get an increase, you should not rob God of His share. (Malachi 3:8-9)

Tithing, just like offertory and giving, has promises attached to it which can only be achieved once the principle of tithing is respected. These benefits are needed in life whether during lockdown or not.

Malachi 3:10 says “ Bring ye all the tithes into the storehouse, that there may be meat in mine house, and prove me now herewith, says the Lord of hosts, if I will not open you the windows of heaven, and pour you out a blessing, that there shall not be room enough to receive it.

Verse 11 says, “ And I will rebuke the devourer for your sakes, and he shall not destroy the fruits of your ground; neither shall your vine cast her fruit before the time in the field, saith the Lord of hosts.12 And all nations shall call you blessed: for ye shall be a delightsome land, saith the Lord of hosts.”

The biggest argument is that once this money is given to places of worship, it only enriches the leaders hence the call to resist offertory and tithe at such trying moments.

The mindset that should be possessed by anyone is that they are ‘giving to God’ who will bless them in return and not to the leader or the institution. True we can only give to God through people, the only cure to this is that the believer must take time to find out whether the spiritual or religious leader is a representative of God.

Beloved, we should know that there is no lockdown in heaven and all divine principles still stand despite the challenges prevailing. May God see you through the hard times and may He give you the ability to walk by His principles.

Apostle Nixon Segawa is the Founder of Another Life Global Ministries and the Senior Pastor of Another Life Sanctuary, Namalere-Kabaganda, Wakiso district.

Email: [email protected]