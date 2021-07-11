The minister of State for Finance (Privatisation), Evelyn Anite has called upon Ugandans to support local manufacturers by buying their products.

Anite made the plea while on a visit to Fabrication Systems factory as part of an effort to understand investor needs in order to promote the use of locally sourced and locally produced goods and services.

Anite explained that the factory adds value to the steel produced in Uganda to do heavy structural steel fabrication, lifting equipment, steel wire ropes among others.

She stressed the importance of the Buy Uganda Build Uganda (BUBU) policy thanking the company for not only locally sourcing materials and therefore producing locally fabricated products but for providing Ugandans with gainful employment.

Fabrication Systems managing director, Kalpesh Mehta, thanked the government for letting companies continue operating despite the pandemic.

He highlighted that the organisation is taking all required procedures to protect its employees while production continues.