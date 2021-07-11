Hatmah Nalugwa

The times are really tough! And so we need to learn to save and save every single shilling that we can. Because we all uncertain about when things will go back to normal.

One sure way of saving some money, is to learn how to do certain things yourself. Simple things like fixing for yourself or family a breakfast snack.

For example, KABALAGALA. Yes, Ugandan pancakes! So easy to make with just only 3 ingredients that don’t even cost that much.

All you will need is; Cassava flour (a kilo is shs. 1500). Ripe Sweet bananas (3 clusters at 2k each). Cooking oil (1 litre at 7k).

Peel the ripe sweet bananas, put them into a clean bowl and mash them. Gradually add the cassava flour to the mashed bananas and mix well till it forms into non sticky dough but still soft.

Place the dough on a floured surface and using a rolling pin, gently roll out to medium thickness. (Do not roll it out so thin, because the pancakes will come out hard). Get a tumbler and cut the pancakes out.

Heat the cooking oil in a frying pan but on medium heat.

Deep fry the cut out pancakes in the oil, while changing them till they turn golden brown. Remove from the pan and place them in a clean container. Enjoy your Kabalagala with some spiced tea.

Please note: Some people add baking powder, vanilla essence, lemon…etc to their pancakes recipe. However, I like mine in their original version. The only other ingredient I can recommend to add is hot pepper, if you love it spicy.