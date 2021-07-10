Police in Luweero have arrested a man for allegedly celebrating the death of President Yoweri Museveni.

Peter Ssekyondwa, 23 a resident of Makulubita village, Makulubita parish, Kamira Sub County in Luweero district was arrested on Friday for allegedly sharing messages to various people in which he informed them of Museveni’s death but at the same time celebrating the death.

Savannah Region Police Spokesperson, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Issa Ssemwogerere confirmed the arrest of the 23-year-old man.

“He sent the messages to the phones of three different people spreading propaganda of how His Excellency the President had died and that he was happy with it. The incident took place on Thursday and the case was reported by the area LC one chairman,”Ssemwogerere said.

He noted that the suspect has been detained at the Luweero Central Police Station for further case management.

The suspect could face several charges under the Computer Misuse Act, 2011.

Museveni warning

The arrest comes barely two days after President Museveni directed security to track and arrest people who are circulating news of his alleged death.

Museveni’s warning came after social media was awash with reports that the president had died of Coronavirus.

Speaking on Thursday, the president said it should not be business as usual and directed security to get hard on social media users fond of misleading the public by announcing his death.

“The security service needs to also solve that problem. I need to check with them so that we locate quickly those who tell such a story because you waste people’s time. We should go for you. We should locate where you are and go for you. If you’re in Europe, we denounce you and say go to hell,” he said.