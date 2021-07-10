The newly appointed minister for the Presidency, Milly Babalanda has expressed concern over the unethical conduct of some Resident District Commissioners(RDCs).

Shortly after assuming office, Babalanda issued stringent directives to RDCs to effectively govern their mandate including ordering them to reside within their area of jurisdiction going forward.

She stated that there is a need to enhance the image of the president and the presidency which are sometimes undermined by poor attitude and character of RDCs.

“RDCs are the pillars and image of the presidency. If we tolerate a weak RDC network then we cannot have a strong presidency. During my countrywide service delivery monitoring tours in my capacity as personal assistant to the president, I interfaced with many RDCs and members of the public and I identified several gaps including lack of focus, laziness and indiscipline by some RDCs,” she said.

She noted that some RDCs are not cooperative and lack commitment, something she said must end with immediate effect.

She urged all the RDCs to liaise with the chief administrative officers (CAOs) to access information on government-funded programmes in their districts.

“As chief government communicators and monitors of public investments at the district level, RDCs should utilise the free government radio programmes every Friday of the week to brief the public on implementation of government programmes, counter lies of detractors and also respond to public concerns on governance issues,” she guided.

She warned that any RDC acting outside their mandate and caught red handed engaging in corrupt acts will be immediately interdicted and charged in the Anti-Corruption Court noting that they should lead by example.