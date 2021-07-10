It is the trend, people are going small, all they want is little residential structure and they will beautify it to the maximum.

Gone are the days of building seven bedrooms, a whole hotel just to sleep in. Today, it is a trend of two bedrooms, three bedrooms and for some who enjoy a quiet lonely life, they are designing one-bedroomed self-contained houses.

Nile Post contacted eCO3Dz, a company with wings around East Africa in designing, building, and documenting. Our aim was to pick their mind on what it would take to construct a 3 bedroomed house storied house with two bathrooms for someone who already has their land.

When the client obtains a piece of land of their choice, the company will then visit the site and make designs according to the interests of the client, and finalise on payment terms.

“That depends on his/her capacity but for us, we give a client a breakdown of all the phases of construction. In that case, the client can decide to pay per phase or the whole amount.”

The careful calculation is that at the very maximum, one would need at least Shs130million to have a three-bedroomed house constructed on a standard size plot in the shortest period.

This would comprise the ground floor, living area, two bedrooms, first floor, common toilet, two bathrooms, and a master’s suite.

It also has a parking slot and walk way.

“The amount does not cater for external works like compound and perimeter wall, it is strictly for the house,” the company states.

The amount also caters to normal shutters without luxury. For Instance, one would not expect aluminum windows, hence steel will be the one used.

Should someone want aluminum works on-site, the cost would go to at least Shs150m.

eCO3Dz is can be found at Mukwano Mall off Rashid Kamis Rd and on Facebook or can be contacted through +256756720001 and +256772021111.