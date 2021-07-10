Sex is food for the soul. Just like you have a right to say no to a certain type of food, you have every right to say no to sub-standard sex.

Men have a mentality that they can decide if the sex is going to be safe or not. They believe that they can slide in with or without rubber.

Men believe that when a woman is ready for action, they do not have much say on whether he decides to wrap it up or not. That is disgusting.

For sex to be consensual, both parties must agree on the terms and conditions. In fact, before you even think about the when and where you should deeply discuss the how.

This is where women go wrong. You decide to walk to the guy’s house (lockdown manenos), but you have never discussed with him how it will go down if it ever does.

Terms and conditions should apply. If you are going to go live, you have to demand that both of you go to a neutral hospital and check for everything and anything sexually transmitted.

We always go for that one big scary one, HIV/AIDS, but how about Hepatitis and all the other STDs? You need to know that live sex is not just about your soul entangling with someone else’s, but you have to live safely after that.

If you decide that you are going with the rubber option, make sure that you carry some yourself. It is no longer a man-thing.

As a woman, you should know the brands of rubber on the market. You should know the ones you want to ride with. You want to know if you are for the studded type or not.

Men should also ask what the ladies prefer. I can assure you that 90% of the women out there prefer the non-studded rubber. You will thank me later.

Safe sex is the responsibility of both parties going for a ride. If the three rounds take the pack you carried, do not go live because the sex is too good. You can pause for safety. You will ride some other day.

As a lady, if you are not ready for entry, please tell your man that you want more foreplay. If you are ready for action and for some reason he is going on and on with foreplay, tell him you want him to slide in and take you places.

If you are not hard enough, especially after a round, do not just leave your meat in there in anticipation that it will be bone when you keep riding all because you failed to make her cum.

Take a break, get hard, and get back to work. In that moment, she is yours. Do her good, and she might recommend or even give you some more.

Good wet sex doesn’t leave a blemish. I know that sometimes she tells you to tear her apart, but do not take it literally. Good sex is a sleeping pill, pain killer and a dream maker.

Till next time, go demand for some good, safe chaw.