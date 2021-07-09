President Yoweri Museveni has revealed that the killers of Susan Magara used the ransom money from her kidnapping to buy land in Mukono and Buikwe.

Museveni made the revelation on Thursday, while presiding as chief guest at the swearing in ceremony on July 8 of the 16 ministers who missed out last month.

The president’s remarks were in reference to terrorism activities that have cropped up in Kampala, with the most recent being the assassination attempt on Gen. Katumba Wamala that left his daughter and driver dead.

The president pointed out that for the last four years since urban terrorism emerged, the perpetrators have been involved in different terrorism activities using different methods.

“They started a method of assassinations. They started with Sheiks who didnt agree with them, Magezi who was prosecuting them and other people. They were using three things; concealment, large numbers of people and fast moving by boda bodas. I pointed out all these in Parliament urban based terrorism and measures to defeat it, he said.

In the case of Susan Magara who was killed and her body dumped along the Entebbe Express highway, despite her family paying the ransom of Shs 700 million asked by the killers , Museveni said the perpetrators, he linked to ADF, used the ransom money to buy land.

“The other day when they killed Susan Magara for ransom, these fellows went to buy land in Mukono and Buikwe to support activities of ADF. Surrender!” the President warned, adding, “Tell us you may go to jail, courts may condemn you to die but you are not dead yet, or maybe the President may reduce the sentence. But thinking that you will continue killing our people and continue to survive, you are deceiving your selves, you will die!”

Magara, 28, who was working as the administrator for the family businesses as well as a cashier for Bwendo Dairy Farm in Hoima was kidnapped in Mengo as she left work to drive home in Lungujja on February 7, 2019.

She was held captive for three weeks, and later killed and her body dumped in Kitiko Village between Kajjansi and Kigo. Her kidnappers had demanded and received a ransom of shs 700million to spare her life.

Museveni further identified continuous adoption of digital technology by security agencies to detect and following up criminals as one of the measures that should be emphasised in order to put an end to such terrorism activities.

“These criminals are like jiggers. A few times, that jiggers entered my feet, you would feel the whole foot itching. If not wise, you cut off whole foot. But I would look for the eye of the jigger where it is, then go for the eye and push and get it out and burn it. I told police. Look for the jigger, dont cut the foot,” the President said.

The president also warned those perpetrating terror not to run but surrender when caught up with security forces, or else they shall be killed.

“And terrorists, I am warning you, dont run. If we come, surrender! If you try to run, you are dead. You have been looking for trouble but now you are going to get it. You have been killing our people, but now you are going to die. Your only way out is to surrender,” he warned.