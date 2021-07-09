President Museveni has warned that security will not hesitate to shoot down terrorists who try to run during operations to arrest them.

“And terrorists, I am warning you, don’t run. If we come, surrender! If you try to run, you are dead. You have been looking for trouble but now you are going to get it. You have been killing our people, but now you are going to die. Your only way out is to surrender,” a tough-talking Museveni said on Thursday while announcing a series of measures that are aimed at nipping the re-emerging security threats in Kampala and Karamoja regions.

The president was the chief guest at the swearing-in ceremony of the 15 ministers who missed out last month.

After congratulating the ministers upon their swearing-in, he briefed the country on the prevailing security situation in Kampala and Karamoja before announcing that government is going to intensify the use of technology to deal with urban crime.

“We are going to intensify these technological means like putting digital monitors in every car and piki piki, if you try to remove them, we will see you and go after you,” he said.

The president said previously the country was faced with terrorists such as Kony in the north, ADF in the Rwenzori region who were attacking people but were defeated after the army developed capacity to defeat them in forests and mountains.

According to Museveni, four years ago urban terrorism emerged and started a new way, especially the ADF of planting bombs and they were still defeated.

“They started a method of assassinations. They started with Sheiks who didn’t agree with them, Magezi who was prosecuting them and other people. They were using three things; concealment, large numbers of people and fast-moving by boda bodas. I pointed out all these in Parliament – urban-based terrorism and measures to defeat it,” he said.

The President said his advice to the security service was that continue to use human source information but use also digital technology to detect and following up criminals.

He cautioned them about mounting roadblocks saying these inconvenience people who have nothing to do with crime.

“These criminals are like jiggers. A few times, that jiggers entered my feet, you would feel the whole foot itching. If not wise, you cut off whole foot. But I would look for the eye of the jigger where it is, then go for the eye and push and get it out and burn it. I told police, look for the jigger, don’t cut the foot,” Museveni said.

He explained that during the initial killings, there were no cameras but when government installed the cameras, criminals went silent until recently when they came out and tried to kill Gen. Katumba Wamala but instead ended up killing his daughter and driver.

“We now went for them. They had covered themselves thinking they were clever. Our people were able to use cameras. They were able to identify some of the people and when we got hold of those, they told us the others. We have broken that group. Three of them were killed trying to fight the police. The others are going to be charged in the courts of law. Others are on the run but we shall get them,” he said.

President Museveni said he is talking with colleagues from the region about the ADF in Congo.

“There was a robbery in Nansana where they robbed shs400million and took it to Congo to finance terrorism. The other day when they killed Susan Magara for ransom, these fellows went to buy land in Mukono and Buikwe to support activities of ADF. Surrender! Tell us… you may go to jail, courts may condemn you to die but you are not dead yet, or maybe the president may reduce the sentence. But thinking that you will continue killing our people and continue to survive, you are deceiving your selves, you will die,” he said.

President Museveni turned to the Karamoja Region where he said cattle rustlers were threatening a comeback.

“In Karamoja also, cattle rustlers are making trouble. Cattle rustlers stop! We are organizing the army and we shall come for you. Stop! Stop! Stop,” he said.

The president said they are going to launch a very serious offensive in Karamoja and those involved will regret why they are doing what they are doing.