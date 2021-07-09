Richard Todwong,the National Resistance Movement (NRM) secretary general, has blamed increasing corruption and misuse of public funds in Uganda on social indiscipline.

He made the while addressing journalists this week at Sheraton Hotel after attending a world political party’s summit via zoom organised by the Communist party of China (CPC) as it marks its 100th anniversary since it was founded.

The summit was attended by more than 500 heads of political parties from 160 countries especially from Asia, Africa, South America and Eastern Europe.

Todwong explained that the fight against corruption in Uganda lies both in the hands of leaders at all levels and the population

He noted that the perpetrators of corruption are not only in government but are in all other social units and structures of society like families, churches among others.

“The choice is in our hands and the responsibility falls on our shoulders to save our homeland from this ‘cancer’ of corruption and embezzlement of public funds with impunity,” Todwong said.

The CPC General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping in his speech reiterated China’s commitment towards working together with other countries to ensure sustainable peace, stability and well-being of world economies.

Jinping told leaders that political parties are an important force behind human progress and people’s development and well-being.

“We need to heed to the voices of the common people, follow the trend of the current times, stress coordination and cooperation. By doing so, the dreams of one country will be kept in line with those of other countries in order to attain a shared future,” Jinping said.