The Ministers sworn in

President Yoweri Museveni has sworn in thirteen more ministers at Kololo Independence Grounds. This includes the lot of ministers who missed out on the first swearing in that was held on June 21st.

At the first swearing in, 16 ministers did not make it to Kololo, as they were exposed to COVID-19.

13 of those who missed, including 6 cabinet ministers and 7 ministers of state have now been sworn in as full cabinet members.

Those who sworn in on Thursday include Doka Babalanda who is the minister for presidency, Monica Musenero the minister for science, technology and innovation, the attorney general Kiryowa Kiwanuka and the minister of lands Judith Nabakooba among others.

Alice Kaboyo, the state minister for Luweero Triangle whose appointment was earlier rejected by Parliament’s Appointment Committee was finally sworn in too.

Museveni congratulated the ministers and urged them to embark on the journey that will ensure prosperity and welfare of Ugandans.

“I congratulate the Honorable Ministers that took the oath of office today (Thursday) as well as those who took their oath earlier and send them my best wishes as we embark on the journey to ensuring the prosperity and welfare of our people.”

The other three ministers including Mululi Mukasa of public service, Sam Cheptoris of environment and water, Brian Kyakulaga the state minister of environment and water were not able to make for the second time.