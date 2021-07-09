The government has finalised the legal requirements of procuring 9 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine through the COVAX facility.

This is in addition to the 2 million doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine that have been procured through the African Union.

While appearing before the Parliamentary Taskforce on the national COVID-19 response, the Minister for Health, Dr. Ruth Aceng was, however, noncommittal on when exactly the vaccines should be expected in the country.

“This is going to come from the COVAX facility and it has been paid for by the government of Uganda, it is in waiting and we have concluded all the legal requirements,” Dr Aceng said.

Dr Aceng said that over one million doses are expected to arrive later this month and in August as donations through both the Covax facility and the government of China.

“We have 286,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine coming from the Covax facility and we expect this delivery this month, it is a donation. Number two is AstraZeneca, 680,000 doses again a donation through Covax, expected in August,” Dr Aceng said.

“We have a donation coming in from China of Cinovac, 300,000 doses, we expect it this month and have already paid for the cost of freight.”

In her report, Dr Aceng said that 158,733 Ugandans have been fully vaccinated and received all the two doses.

Dr Aceng said that the target is to vaccinate twenty two million people.