Absa bank Uganda has announced the appointment of Musa Mai Jallow as their new retail banking director, effective 1st July 2021.

“Musa has a wealth of experience gained over a 23-year career in the banking industry. He joins Absa Bank Uganda from Absa Bank Mozambique, where he was the retail director and subsequently Head of Portfolio Banking,” Absa announced on Thursday in a statement.

The bank described Jallow as one with vast experience in retail banking, having worked in various positions such as; Retail Director for NBC – Tanzania, Head of Consumer Banking – Standard Chartered Bank Tanzania and Gambia, Acting Head of Consumer Banking – Standard Chartered Ghana, and Senior Manager at International Bank of Commerce.

Jallow holds a Master of Business Administration in Banking and Financial Management and a Master of Arts in Economics.

He also holds a Bachelor’s in Quantitative Economics and Social Studies.