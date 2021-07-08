The ruling National Resistance Movement top organ dubbed the Central Executive Committee has appointed former Wakiso District Woman MP, Ms. Rosemary Seninde as the new director of mobilization and training at the party’s headquarters.

Seninde was seconded by the CEC in a meeting held on yesterday at State House Entebbe.

According to the resolutions of the meeting, Seninde now replaces Mathias Kasamba who passed away on April 22nd at Nakasero Hospital.

Seninde, a teacher by profession, was appointed Minister for Primary Education in 2016 and has been a woman member of parliament for Wakiso District since 2001.

In 2021, she was dumped by the voters in favor of NUP candidate Betty Naluyima, bringing an end to her two-decade dominance in the political arena of the district.

CEC calls for EALA by-election

In the same meeting, the CEC called upon the party’s Electoral Commission to launch a process of expression of interest for the EALA seat that was being occupied by the deceased Mathias Kasamba.

They also called for the election of the Parliamentary Caucus Executive and as well approved the appointments of the Party Secretary-General Richard Todwong, his deputy Rose Namayanja Nsereko and the party treasurer Barbra Nekesa Oundo.