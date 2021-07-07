The National Planning Authority (NPA) has apologised to Ugandans for the mismanagement of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

Addressing the press at the Uganda Media Centre on Wednesday, NPA Executive Director, Dr. Joseph Muvawala said that they take full responsibility for the death of Ugandans, saying they have not done their job.

“I want to accept that as planners, we are responsible for the death of Ugandans. We didn’t do a good job,” Muvawala said.

Muvawala however was quick to add that they would have managed the situation better, if they had been allowed to be part of the Covid-19 National Taskforce

“We would have done better but we were not given an opportunity to do so, we are not part of the COVID-19 committee.”

The planning authority boss said that with many COVID-19 deaths being reported as the second wave of the pandemic sweeps across the country, they now blame themselves for not forcing themselves into the Covid-19 fight.

“We have now learnt that even if you are not part, you force yourself there,” Muvawala said.

Muvawala noted that the country should be able to have a good health sector after the pandemic because money has been consolidated and Ugandans need to be served better.

“We should have ICU beds, enough nurses and ambulances. Unfortunately we are buying pickups instead of ambulances,” Muvawala said.

Created in 2002, NPA is a semi-autonomous national development planning organisation, is owned by the government of Uganda.

One of the NPA missions is to produce comprehensive economic development plans for the country. The authority is also mandated to coordinate development planning in the entire country, and to advise the executive branch on the best policies and strategies for the development of Uganda.

Muvawala said that from now on, they will be engaging in the Covid-19 fight in the country.