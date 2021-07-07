The National Planning Authority(NPA) has said they expect the deadly second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic to peak later this month.

Over a month ago, Uganda entered its second wave of the deadly pandemic which has overwhelmed the health care system, leaving hospitals struggling to cope after being overwhelmed by the number of covid patients as well as running out of critical drugs and a shortage of oxygen supply.

However, addressing journalists on Wednesday at the Uganda Media Centre, the NPA Executive Director, Dr. Joseph Muvawala said together with the Pennsylvania State University they developed a model that makes predictions of Covid-19 infection cases for every week which he said has now indicated that the ongoing second wave of the virus will reach its peak later this month.

“The model projects that the curve is still raising and it will most likely reach a peak in the middle of July. This implies that in mid-July, the COVID-19 infections will be reaching the maximum peak,”Dr. Muvawala said.

The Ministry of Health on Tuesday reported 438 new Covid cases according to tests done on July,4 whereas 29 new people died of the virus and 809 patients recovered on the same date.

National Planning Authority says that whereas infections now seem to be slowing down, it is not yet time to celebrate.

According to the National Planning Authority, data from the model which has proved to be 97% accurate shows the need for the members of the public to do away with complacency in adhering with the Standard Operating Procedures and guidelines aimed at controlling the spread of the virus.

“The public is advised to strictly adhere to the SOPs to slow the rising cases and the consequences on the health sector. There is also need for increased testing, more enforcement of the lockdown measures to curb community transmissions, and in increased public awareness aimed at behavioral change in the local population,” he said.

However, last week, the Health Minister, Dr.Jane Ruth Aceng said the country’s second Covid wave is expected to peak in August.

“According to our scientists, the country will most likely reach the peak of the number of daily cases between July 2021 and August 2021 before we start registering a gentle drop,” Aceng said.