The Ministry of Health has announced 17 new Covid-19 induced deaths, sending the the total fatalities to 2,012.

The fatalities has initially surpassed the 1000 mark on June 30, 2021 but Health Minister Dr Jane Ruth Aceng harmonised the figures and pushed the fatalities to 1,873 in her July 2, 2021 address on COVID-19.

Explaining this, Dr Aceng said said that the health ministry had earlier observed deaths from unconfirmed cases which were subjected to investigation to ascertain if they are due to COVID-19.

“The Ministry of Health, working with the COVID-19 Scientific Advisory Committee has (now) finalised a clinical diagnostic criterion for the suspected cases,” Dr Aceng explained.

As per July 5th, 2021, the country now counts 2,012 total deaths, and 84,979 cumulative cases of COVID-19. 425 new cases were registered on July 5, 2021.

827 people have also recovered from Covid-19 in a single day, sending the total recoveries to 57,964.

1,072 COVID-19 patients are currently admitted, according to the health ministry figures.

Dr. Aceng had earlier on indicated that the Covid-19 infections are expected to peak between July and August 2021 before the country starts to see a drop in daily cases.

Dr Aceng urged Ugandans to maintain Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and instituted new public health guidelines, that included a jail term for anyone caught undermining SOPs.