Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga has warned that the force is going to start arresting people who move about in public without masks.

Enanga’s remarks come days after the health ministry issued new statutory instruments on public health rules that will see people who violate COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) arrested for a period not less than two months.

While addressing a joint security press conference on Monday, Enanga said that police is ready to implement the new laws.

“Now with the additional tools of enforcement in form punishments under the New Public Health Orders, we shall be arresting people moving maskless in public, escapees from isolation or quarantine centres stealthly, opening banned activities, non-essential motor vehicles,” Enanga said.

According to health minister Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, the new rules are in exercise of the powers conferred upon the Minister by sections 11, 27 and 29 of the Public Health Act, Cap.281.

Dr Aceng said that these rules were made on 1st day of July, 2021 and became effective immediately.

Prisons spokesperson, Frank Baine said in the same presser that Ugandans should not be hoodwinked to think that prisons are full and they cannot be detained.

Baine said that the prisons are ready to welcome anyone who will be brought to them.

“Do not think that because we said prisons are full, we can’t take you in. They are full but we have space for whoever will be brought to us,” Baine said.