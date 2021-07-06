The Minister for Information, Communications Technology, and National Guidance, Dr. Chris Baryomunsi has asked Ugandans not to be so anxious over the shs100,000 Covid relief cash that government is set to give out to vulnerable Ugandans.

“We want to tell people not to be too anxious. If lists have come, you need to check whether your name is there and if not, you ask that it is included. Even if the name is not on the list, don’t tear it,”Baryomunsi said on Tuesday afternoon.

The Minister was speaking in response to reports of frustration by a section of Ugandans over the delay by government to release the money whereas many whose names were missing on the lists of beneficiaries were seen protesting and setting alight the lists.

The Gender Minister, Betty Amongi urged members of the public to remain calm as the exercise of verify the lists of beneficiaries is ongoing, before the disbursement exercise kicks off on Thursday.

“There were reports of dead people being on the lists but the purpose of displaying and sending the lists to LC1 was for that very purpose(of verification).It was not for burning the list but for residents to scrutinize and look at those who are not among categories to benefit and the dead but are enumerated to be removed,”Amongi said.

“It is regrettable that some people burnt the list. They (authorities) should find a mechanism to get another list but the purpose was to point out those people they feel are not from that area or are non-existent.”

The information minister said the exercise of data collection is moving on well, adding that the list of beneficiaries was reached at, basing on the people who were greatly affected by the lockdown.

“There are individuals who work in town and their daily work was stopped .Because of these Coronavirus measures, he is seated at home and has no garden. This explains why exercise is focusing towns and major urban areas,”Baryomunsi said.

“Ugandans should appreciate that we are focusing on residents of major areas who depend on daily incomes. The focus is on those who have been working in towns or urban centres and survive on daily income but are no longer earning because of the lockdown measures instituted by government.”