A section of legislators has asked government to start thinking of compensating all health workers who die in line of duty during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The MPs said this will motivate other frontline workers to continue saving the lives of Ugandans.

In a joint press conference held at Parliament, the MPs proposed Shs 100 million compensation to every family of a health worker who dies while trying to save a life.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 in the Country, the traditional norm of having a Covid-19 patient admitted in the hospital have an attendant was banned and the responsibility handed to the medical workers.

This was done to prevent more infections.

The MP for Kibuku county, Herbert Kinobere, said this practice has added an extra burden on the health workers and exposed them to great risk of contracting Covid-19.

Indeed, at least 50 health workers are reported to have succumbed to the pandemic.

Kinobere and his colleagues asked government to start compensating health workers who die in the line of duty.

The MPs, regardless of their political affiliation, also urged Ugandans not to blackmail or attack health workers during this time of the pandemic.

Some people have taken to social media to attack the health workers, accusing them of negligence in some cases where patients have died.